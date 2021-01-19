The President’s representative at the Information Ministry, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s record government size will reduce when he constitutes his new administration.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, said the large government had served its purpose in the previous four-year term.

According to him, the President envisions his next government being more efficient.

“After delivering on his first four years agenda, he now has reason to shift his play a little as he gets into his legacy term.”

“The indication I get from him [President Akufo-Addo] is that, having completed the herculean task of the first term, he is now in a position to go for a leaner team to deliver on his legacy agenda,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

President Akufo-Addo came under fire five years ago for appointing what was called an “elephant size” government of 110 ministers.