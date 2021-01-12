Fire officers are battling an inferno at a warehouse used for the storage of vehicle spare parts at Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This is the fourth fire incident recorded in the Region in three days.

The Suame Magazine fire incident is reported to have started Tuesday morning at about 7 am.

Two fire tenders are at the scene as fire officers break into the building to contain the situation.

This fire comes after a fire swept through some wooden structures serving as makeshift shelters at the Dagombaline slum in Kumasi on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Before that, there had been fires at the Republic Hall Mini Market at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where over 10 shops were affected, and a fire incident at Aboabo station, also in Kumasi.

The Divisional Officer Grade One in-charge of operations at the Fire Service in Ashanti Region, Francis Darko-Konoh, who spoke to Citi News about the fire also revealed that one of the fire officers has been rushed to the hospital after he sustained an injury.