The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram, Mr. Sam Nartey George, has said that the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure justice for victims of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence remains a big blot on his presidency.

Sam George who was amongst those physically assaulted on the day described the incidents of the day as barbaric.

Today, January 31, 2021, mark exactly two years since that incident took place.

In a Facebook post by the Ningo-Prampram legislator said he was accredited by the Electoral Commission (EC) to be there and ought to have been protected.

“Today, 31st January 2021 marks exactly two years since the sad and horrific incidents that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections. I had just gotten home around this time two years ago.”

“I had been assigned the role of an election monitor by the Party and accredited by the Electoral Commission. The barbaric action of agents of state security which led to the injury and maiming of innocent Ghanaian citizens remains a big blot on the presidency of Mr. Akuffo-Addo.”

He however assured the victims of the incidents that justice will be served one day.

“Even after setting up a Commission and rejecting almost all their findings in a white paper, the compensation to the eight injured citizens which was accepted by the government has still not been honoured. None of the perpetrators has been made to face justice. No matter how long it takes, justice would be served, someday.”

What happened?

The NDC withdrew from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election following a shooting incident at the polls.

Some masked men were caught on camera beating up civilians who did not resist arrest. The men, fully armed were also seen in the company of some police officers.

Some of these men believed to be party vigilantes of the ruling NPP were seen in T-shirts with the inscription ‘NSC’ which translates as the National Security Council of which the President of the Republic heads.

The government subsequently set up a committee to probe the incident.

The Emile Short Commission of Inquiry was, among other things, mandated “to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to the events and associated violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.”

The Commission took testimonies of principal witnesses in the matter including the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George; the Commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu; and the then NDC Parliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

The Commission interviewed over 20 other witnesses and persons of interest over a three-week period.

The committee after its investigation presented its report to the President.

The government however rejected some of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry according to parts of the White Paper.

The government said, “the report failed to address the first and most critical of the terms of reference of the Commission.”

“The failure to do so disables the government from accepting in whole the findings of the commission,” the White Paper had said.