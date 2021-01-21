Cape Verdeans are of the view that their government did not act appropriately in its decision to accept and act upon an extradition request from the US for Colombian businessman, Alex Saab.

A recent survey conducted in the country’s capital, Praia among individuals over the age of 18 indicated that many citizens preferred that their country stayed neutral in the case between the businessman, the US and the government of Venezuela.

Alex Saab was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020, on his way to Iran by local Cape Verde police on a warrant from the US where he is wanted over allegations of money laundering.

Mr. Saab, currently being held in custody in the Cape Verde is at the centre of a tussle between the U.S. government and Venezuela government that insists that Mr. Saab was its diplomat hence couldn’t be subjected to such treatment.

Cape Verde has since accepted a request for the extradition of Alex Saab to the US, but its citizens believe it is a bad move.

Respondents in a January 2021 survey on the Cape Verde government’s foreign policy in relation to measures taken with regard to the Alex Saab case and the intention of Cape Verde voters in the upcoming elections show a strong disagreement with the manner in which the government is handling the case.

Of the 576 people surveyed, 61.1% said the government has generally acted badly while 21.1% support the actions the government has taken so far.

63.5% of the respondents said the government did not act well in accepting the request for extradition from the US without confirming the diplomatic status of Saab with the government of Venezuela.

Responding to a question on what stance they believe the government of Cape Verde should have taken in the matter, a majority of the respondents, 44%, held the view that the country should not have gotten involved in the case at all but some 20.9% agreed that Cape Verde authorizes the extradition.

The seriousness of the ensuing tussle has gotten the ECOWAS Court involved in the matter with a directive that the suspect be made to see health specialists since he suffers a cancer, but local prison officers have not permitted that.

Majority of the respondents believe that the treatment is wrong since everyone deserves to be afforded the opportunity of quality healthcare.

Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Cape Verde in March 2021 and pollsters believe that the Alex Saab case may influence voter decisions.