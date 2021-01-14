The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry has urged the government to engage local contractors in the construction of roads in 2021.

According to the chamber, the move will create jobs and generate income for the contractors and other Ghanaians.

In an interview with Citi News, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry said government must prioritize local content in road construction.

“While the government is also trying as much as possible to give the juicy contracts to the foreigners, it must try as much as possible to at least introduce local content or ownership content.”

Mr. Cherry said it was important that the government backed indigenous businesses in the sector.

“We, the locals, we are the owners and therefore there must be ownership content. At least a local partner must be part for us to get some of the money to remain in the country.”

The chamber has in the past complained about debts owed road contractors in the country amounting to almost $2 billion.

According to the chamber, the amount is as a result of delayed payment and accumulation of interest on certificates locked up with the government.

It says over 3,000 certificates are locked up.

President Akufo-Addo has already declared 2021 as the second year of roads after first declaring 2020 as the year of roads.

This is in a quest to address the poor road network in many parts of the country.

In the past, the government had indicated a willingness to support local road contractors to deliver quality roads.