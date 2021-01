Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Kokui Selormey and Nathan Quao discuss Ghana government’s recent effort to provide free testing for all Ghanaians in public labs.

There is also a conversation on measures being put in place to curb the spread of the virus. They also discuss Ghana’s ambulance system and briefly fallouts from the state funeral held in honour of Ghana’s former President, John Rawlings.