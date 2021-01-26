The EU has already faced criticism for the slow rollout of vaccines, which it buys on behalf of all member states.

What is the row about?

Ms Kyriakides tweeted that Monday’s talks with AstraZeneca “resulted in dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity and insufficient explanations”.

“EU member states are united: vaccine developers have societal and contractual responsibilities they need to uphold”.

Ms Kyriakides said the EU had requested “a detailed planning of vaccine deliveries”, and the next meeting with the company would be held on Wednesday. AstraZeneca, a UK-Swedish multinational headquartered in England, said it was “doing everything it can to bring its vaccine to millions of Europeans as soon as possible”.

What are the delays affecting the EU?

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, is not even approved yet in the EU. But the bloc did sign a deal in August for 300 million doses, with an option for 100 million more.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to green light it at the end of January. Deliveries were expected to start by 15 February, with some 80 million doses arriving in the 27 nations by March.

But last week, AstraZeneca said “reduced yields at a manufacturing site within our European supply chain” meant the number of initial doses for EU member states would be lower. A plant in Belgium run by a partner firm is thought to be the problem.

Officials have not confirmed publicly how big the shortfall will be, but Reuters reported that deliveries would be reduced to 31 million – a cut of 60% – in the first quarter of this year.

This would be a serious blow after Pfizer-BioNTech said last week it was delaying shipments for the next few weeks because of work to increase capacity at the Belgian plant.

The EU has ordered 600 million doses of the vaccine which is already being used on patients around the bloc.