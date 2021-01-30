A former Minister for Communications in the John Mahama administration, Dr. Omane Boamah is urging the public not to ignore the COVID-19 safety protocols as the country takes steps to procure vaccines.

He said strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive protocols are the country’s best bet to staying free from the disease.

In a Facebook post, the medical practitioner said those banking their hopes on vaccination may stand to be disappointed as there is very limited supply available to Africa and Ghana’s share will not be able to meet the demand of even a third of the country’s population.

“The best vaccine against COVID-19 for everybody living everywhere, for now, is staying safe and observing the protocols as prescribed by WHO and government,” he indicated.

Dr. Omane Boamah said while he will not downplay the relevance of vaccines in dealing with infections such as COVID-19, he believes that the government must embark on an intensive advocacy programme to drum home the message of adherence to the much-talked-about preventive protocols.

“Government of Ghana needs to outdoor its vaccine plan alongside an intense advocacy to ensure adherence to safety protocols…this is why I say our best vaccine is washing our hands regularly with soap under running water, wearing face masks, using sanitisers and social distancing,” he noted.

Read his full posts below:

Did you know the best vaccine against COVID-19 for everybody living everywhere for now is staying safe and observing the protocols as prescribed by WHO and government?

Did you also know notwithstanding the brilliant break through in the COVID vaccine race none of them offer 100% protection even with double dosing?

Furthermore, did you also know an infected person who recovers is only immune for about 8 months as the neutralising antibodies reduce and will require vaccination subsequently? As you well know, it has been confirmed reinfections occur.

Morever, did you know so far the Africa Union has only managed to secure less than 400 million vaccines which if given in double doses will cover 200 million people? This translates into roughly 4 million Ghanaians.

This is why government of Ghana needs to outdoor its Vaccine Plan alongside an intense advocacy to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

And this is why I say our best vaccine is washing our hands regularly with soap under running water, wearing face masks 😷, using sanitisers and social distancing.

Let me also urge you to ignore those who seek to diminish confidence in vaccines in general.

Vaccines have helped far more than the regrettable isolated cases of harm hence deserve more praise for a great job against Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and many others. Already Israel is recording lower COVID infection rates among vaccinated populations.

And mark my words, with aggressive vaccination, Europe and the US will turn their COVID deaths and ICU congestions around once they vaccinate the elderly and people with preexisting conditions and most importantly achieve above 70% vaccine coverage (herd immunity).

In Ghana we have a lot more to do as our cases soar and our already overstretched health system thins further.