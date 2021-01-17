President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government may be forced to reintroduce restrictions including a lockdown if Ghana’s COVID-19 cases continually increase.

He said, although the government is against the idea of a lockdown due to its negative impact on the economy, it might resort to that if the rate of spread increases.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns which had a negative impact on our economy and way of life. But should that become necessary, and should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option than to reimpose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols,” the President said in his 22nd update on government’s enhanced responsive measures against the outbreak.

There has been a surge in the number of infections which has been largely attributed to the laxity in the adherence to safety measures among the public.

The President indicated that the government will reintroduce the testing, tracing, treating policy to help identify and isolate infected persons.

Ghana’s active case count, according to President Akufo-Addo, stands at 1,924.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with cumulative high numbers of COVID-19 related cases.

40 persons are in severe conditions with four persons in a critical state.