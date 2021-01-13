The reopening of schools has led to administrators putting measures in place to curb COVID-19 infection among students.

Some students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have expressed satisfaction with the school’s adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Most students were seen wearing nose masks and using the hand-washing facilities dotted across campus.

Some first-year students of the university told Citi News that while they were unsure of their safety upon returning to campus, they are satisfied with the measures put in place so far.

“We’ve been given nose masks and hand sanitisers. I think it is okay so far. We are comfortably okay with everything”, a TTU student said.

COVID-19 sensitization program

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation stated that there will be sensitisation campaigns to help educate the populace on all the formalities associated with the opening of schools.

The health sensitisation campaign was scheduled to start from Monday, January 4, 2021.

“The Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service will from Monday, 4th January commence a series of sensitization campaigns to help prepare, inform and educate guardians, students and the public on further modalities associated with the reopening of schools,” the President announced.

Educational institutions are also being disinfected in line with government’s directive.