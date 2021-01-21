The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Madam Dakoa Newman has made donations to students and school managements within the constituency.

Madam Newman made the donations on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

According to her, the gesture forms part of her numerous plans to help develop the human capacities of the constituency.

The items she donated included school uniforms, math sets, pencils, chalk, pencil cases and sanitizers.

The beneficiary schools also included Awudome 1 JHS, Awudome 3 JHS, Kaneshie Kingsway 1 & 2 Basic, Kaneshie 1 JHS, Kaneshie 1 primary, Bubuashie 2 Primary, Cable and Wireless Primary and JHS, Kaneshie North 3, and Kaneshie North 5.

The MP wished the students well in their studies and urged them to strictly adhere to COVID-19 preventive protocols to protect themselves and their families.

She also engaged the school heads and teachers and assured to channel their concerns to the right quarters and to find solutions to their problems and concerns.