As basic and Senior High Schools (SHS) get ready to reopen on Friday, January, January 15, 2021, the Vector Control Officer for the Eastern Region branch of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Mr. Maxwell Agbosu, has indicated that the safety of pupils and students is a collective responsibility of stakeholders in the midst of the new coronavirus diseases (Covid-19).

According to him, the government, through the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), and waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) is playing its part by disinfecting basic and SHSs and tertiary institutions across the country.

Mr Agbosu made the observation when his outfit took its ongoing mass disinfection and fumigation exercise to basic, senior high, and tertiary institutions in the Eastern Region.

In all, Zoomlion is expected to disinfect about 142 SHSs (vocational & technical schools inclusive), 20 tertiary institutions, and over 2,000 basic schools in the region.

Zoomlion, he reiterated, will continue to do its part in the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

In this regard, Mr. Agbosu called on heads of institutions to put measures in place to complement the government’s efforts as they collectively work to combat the spread of the virus.

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of Bright Senior High School, Dr. Isaac Asare, said private institutions least expected government support in the midst of COVID-19.

According to him, the government’s support since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020 had been tremendous and needed to be commended and appreciated.

“The government’s continuous support for private schools is worth appreciating and encouraged all to join in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Amare also pointed out that his school had also prepared adequately to receive the pupils.

“We have engaged the various housemasters to ensure students comply with all laid down protocols relating to COVID-19. And we have as well asked parents to provide their wards with nose and face masks and sanitisers as they bring them to school,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the central government to ensure that the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) come on time.

On physical/social distancing protocol, he indicated that the number of students would be reduced to 25 adding that every classroom would have a Veronica bucket with soap and sanitisers and strict compliance to all the protocols.

Some of the schools that benefited from exercise were Pope John Senior High School, Bright Senior High School, Frihans Educational Complex, and Kings Preparatory School.