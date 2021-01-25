The petitioner in the 2020 election petition, John Dramani Mahama has filed yet another application at the Supreme Court to review his application for review of the Court’s decision on interrogatories, replace portions of his original statement of case, as well as file a supplement to his statement of case.

Signed by his lawyers and deposed to by himself, Mr. Mahama says the Court will be provided further information if his application is granted.

The new application seeks to replace paragraph 28 of the original statement of case and file a supplement to the statement of case.

Paragraph 28 of the petitioners’ initial review document states among others that “there is no reference in rule 69(c) 4 of CI 99 to amendments. It is rather 69 A (6) which provides as follows.”

In the proposed new paragraph “it is rather” quotes 68(7) instead of the 69A(6) as earlier quoted.

Mr. Mahama also says the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo will not be prejudiced in any way if his application is granted.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo’s legal team in the ongoing election petition hearing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says their side is disappointed at a new motion of notice filed by the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.

He said Nana Akufo-Addo is not surprised about the turn of events as it knows that Mr. Mahama only want to unduly delay the petition hearing.

“The court has given Tuesday to complete pre-trial and then give the necessary orders to start the hearing. We are already behind schedule but this afternoon, we were informed that the lawyers of Mr. Mahama have filed a new process aimed at amending some of their previous processes, and we have been served accordingly,” he said.