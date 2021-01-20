Nine persons have been apprehended by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with baby harvesting and human trafficking at some health centres in Accra.

The nine include doctors, nurses and social welfare staff.

They were arrested in a joint operation by EOCO and the Ghana Medical and Dental Council in December 2020 at the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital.

Two baby boys were sold at a price of GHS30,000 and GHS 28,000 respectively by the health workers in the process.

Addressing the media, Executive Director of EOCO, COP Retired Frank Adu-Poku said the suspects have currently been granted bail pending further investigations.

“As a result of these investigations, two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses and one traditional health attendant have been arrested so far and are on bail pending further investigations. We currently have two baby boys who were bought as a result of the operation.”