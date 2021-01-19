President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has announced some appointments in his second term of office.

In the latest appointment, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Nana Bediatuo Asante have been maintained as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the President respectively.

Eugene Arhin also maintained his position as Director of Communications at the Presidency while Kow Essuman was chosen as Legal Counsel to the President.

Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu have been appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere has been given the National Security Advisor position while Sam Ellis and Isaac Owusu-Mensah have been selected as Director of Personnel and Director of Research respectively.

The Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration position was allocated to Michael Ofori-Atta.

The appointees have been asked to “undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State.”

The President is yet to make ministerial appointments in his second term.

Some Ministers in the previous Akufo-Addo government have however been named as caretaker ministers until the President makes new appointments.