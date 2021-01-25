The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

Rawlings state funeral continues with filing past today

Election Petition: Mahama moves to amend his application for review of ruling on interrogatories

Government could be forced to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions – Oppong Nkrumah

Only three COVID-19 positive cases recorded in schools so far – GHS

GHS calls for adherence to COVID-19 protocols as admissions go up

COVID-19: Restrict attendance at Rawlings’ funeral – GMA to government

Liberia, Sierra Leone Presidents among foreign dignitaries expected at Rawlings’ funeral