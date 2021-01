The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu are;

Mahama’s motion to amend errors in election petition granted

Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation dire and alarming – GMA

Substantiate bribery allegation against judge – GBA dares Muntaka

Fomena MP’s declaration makes us majority in Parliament – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Fomena MP’s decision does not make NPP majority – Haruna Iddrisu

NDC MPs will take action on military invasion in Parliament – Haruna Iddrisu

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questions NDC MPs’ call for equity in composition of parliamentary committees