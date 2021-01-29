The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News are;

Supreme Court throws out Mahama’s application for review of interrogatories ruling

Ghana records 13 more coronavirus-related deaths

Election dispute: Supreme Court not treating us fairly – Marietta Brew

Parliament votes against Ayariga’s motion for absorption of 2021 tertiary fees

Africa World Airlines to begin flights to Ho airport for GHS99 by end of April 2021

Election Petition: ‘The law is not about what you want’ – Frank Davies to Mahama’s lawyers