The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News are;

Nana Addo to reconstitute statutory boards and corporations

NDC in court to challenge results of Tarkwa Nsuaem parliamentary election

NDC Hohoe candidate, four others seek review of Supreme Court’s ruling on Amewu

Nana Addo hopeful of cooperation between NDC, NPP in Parliament

UG assures parents, wards of safe environment despite COVID-19 pandemic