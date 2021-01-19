The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu are;
Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion for leave to serve interrogatories on EC
Dismissal of Mahama’s motion seeking answers from EC shocking – Ayine
Equal representation for Majority, Minority in proposed Appointments, Business committees
Mahama’s team wanted to delay election petition hearing with interrogatories – Oppong Nkrumah
Government must present handing over notes to Parliament – Minority demands
COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan to be ready in a week’s time – Oppong Nkrumah