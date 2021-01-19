The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu are;

Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion for leave to serve interrogatories on EC

Dismissal of Mahama’s motion seeking answers from EC shocking – Ayine

Equal representation for Majority, Minority in proposed Appointments, Business committees

Mahama’s team wanted to delay election petition hearing with interrogatories – Oppong Nkrumah

Government must present handing over notes to Parliament – Minority demands

COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan to be ready in a week’s time – Oppong Nkrumah