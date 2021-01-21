President Akufo-Addo has nominated former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif as the new Sports Minister replacing Isaac Asiamah.

The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and has submitted it to Parliament for vetting and approval.

Mr. Ussif is credited with significant transformation at the National Service.

Among the transformational legacies, the new Sports Minister nominee left at the NSS was the introduction of a paperless registration process, certificate delivery service, personnel authentication process, and many others.

He hails from Yagaba-Kubori in the North East Region and 1st served as the Member of Parliament in the 6th Parliament of the 4th republic.

He later lost his seat to his predecessor in 2016 before being appointed to head the NSS, where he has been serving before winning the Yagaba-Kubori Parliamentary seat in the recent elections with a huge margin.

Ussif had his Secondary education at the Salaga Secondary School. He later continued at Bagabaga Teacher training College from 1998 – 2001.

He then taught at Watania JSS for some time and later went to Anglia Ruskin University at Chelmsford in the UK to study BA (Hon) in International Business Management from 2007 to 2010.

He again undertook an Executive Program in Management Development at the University of Wales and also holds MBA in finance with distinction from the University of Gloucestershire in the UK.

He also worked as a freelance consultant to Action Aid UK and was an active member of the Mines and Energy Committee of the 6th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls, President Akufo-Addo promised a number of things, some of which includes Zongo Youth Football Talent Hunt (ZYFTAH) programme and rehabilitate all other national sports stadia.

Below is what the NPP promised:

In the next four years, the Government will create opportunities for many more citizens to participate in sports for recreation and laurels, to enhance the image of Ghana at international sports, and as a viable commercial and job creation opportunity for Ghanaians, especially the youth. In this direction, we will: