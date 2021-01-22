Meet Samsung’s next-generation earbuds, Galaxy Buds Pro. Offering users immersive audio, exceptional call quality and intelligent ANC, Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s most premium earbud offering to date.

Galaxy Buds Pro has been built to provide truly holistic and intelligent sound experiences, featuring a range of innovations and functionalities designed for the way you use your earbuds today – for work, for play, and for everything else in between.

Galaxy Buds Pro’s long-lasting battery life, IPX7 water resistance rating, design fine-tuned for optimal day-to-day usage and more are here to help make your everyday audio experiences more epic.

Take a look at the infographic below to learn more.

Between January 22 and February 5, 2021, consumers who pre-order the Galaxy s21 Ultra will receive a free Smart View cover, travel adapter and the new Galaxy Buds Pro redeemable on the Samsung Members app.

All pre-orders will also include a free Galaxy SmartTag redeemable via Samsung Members App.

For more information about Galaxy Buds Pro, please visit: samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/galaxy-buds-pro-violet-sm-r190nzvamea/