The Ghana Highway Authority has cautioned the public against falling victim to ongoing recruitment fraud by some persons purporting to be with the authority.

The Chief Executive of Ghana Highway Authority, A.B.K. Nuhu, in a press release, says the authority “follows a formal recruitment process through its own HR Division and does not outsource the selection of prospective employees to any individual or agency.”

The authority “does not ask for any deposit or fees, (Refundable or Non- Refundable) at any stage of the

recruitment process, as advertised on the numerous online portals,” he added.

The public has been advised to contact the Public Affairs Division of the Authority for any further clarification.

He warned that the authority will not be held liable for any person who becomes of a victim of the recruitment fraud.

Scam plot

The authority says “a group of people/scammers are using various online portals to lure potential Job seekers with job offers as Quantity Surveys with the Ghana Highway Authority.”

“These individuals/recruitment agencies are misguiding these Jobseekers and promising them well

placed Jobs with the Authority.

“Further, they are asking applicants to purchase inspection voucher PIN at Ghana Jobs Head Office, East

Legon, American House to enable them to attend upcoming interviews slated for 14th January 2021.”

