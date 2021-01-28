Ghana has recorded thirteen more COVID-19 deaths bringing the country’s death toll to 390.

The active cases in the country have also gone by 625 leaving the active case count at 3,940.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye on Thursday, January 28, 2021, explained that the surge in cases is due to the continuous breach of the safety protocols.

“The total number of active positives we have ever recorded is about 63,883. We have tested about 757,000 plus people with a cumulative positivity of 8.4 percent and our current active cases is roughly about 3,940. We have recorded 390 deaths so far, and you can see that there has rapid escalation in the last few weeks on the number of deaths.”

He further stated that all 16 regions in the country have registered coronavirus cases with the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central regions leading with the highest rate of infections.

“Today we are reporting total new cases as of 26th January and the majority of the cases are in Accra as we keep saying, Ashanti Region second highest number of new cases followed by Western Region. Currently, all 16 regions have an active case,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in a circular has directed all public health testing laboratories not to charge residents in Ghana for COVID-19 testing.

In a communiqué to all public health testing laboratories dated January 27, 2021, the ministry said it “has decided that public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can charge only charge travellers for testing”.

The ministry also said, “all other walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing, and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources.”