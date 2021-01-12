Beginning in February 2020, Ghanaian Wikimedian Maxwell Beganim and a community volunteer Boakye Otuo Acheampong started using Kiwix and offline Wikipedia to provide educational resources to students in second cycle institutions.

Among the schools are Kumasi Academy, Konongo Odumasi SHS and Excel College.

KIWIX is a reader that is used to access offline Wikipedia content through the KIWIX projection.

Open Foundation West Africa, an affiliate of Wikimedia Foundation through the KIWIX project that is being implemented by the Kumasi Wikihub has secured an offline version of the World’s largest open encyclopedia that allows students to research and study without internet connectivity.

Maxwell Beganim currently serves as the president of Kumasi Wiki Hub. His works have been applauded by the international Wikipedia community in leading the charge to provide educational materials to students.

He has been honoured with the Star Ambassador award for his contributions to the open movement especially on Wikipedia and its sister projects.

The project, Kiwix, started in the last quarter of 2019 and has since then seen the training of 305 students

and 8 teachers on how to use the reader and the content.