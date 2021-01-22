Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the nomination of Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister-designate in Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Dr. Adutwum, a lawmaker was a former Deputy Education Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term.

His elevation was announced in a statement issued by the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Some local rating firms rated him among the most performing ministers in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.

A number of Ghanaians from all walks of life including journalists have welcome Dr. Adutwum’s nomination since the list of 46 ministers appointed by the President was released.

Below are a few posts on Twitter hailing Dr. Adutwum’s appointment:

Yaw Osei Adutwum, PhD. I’m extremely happy for him. A definition of extraordinary competence. — J. Yaw Frimpong (@jyfrimpong) January 21, 2021

Finally Dr Adutwum as minister of education. The best appointment so far. He will do a great job — Sam Akams (@Samgolda) January 21, 2021

Congratulations @osei_adutwum on your appointment as Minister Of Education Designate . All The Best Sir ! pic.twitter.com/15hQM281M4 — Bagya Nurudeen (@BagyaNurudeen) January 21, 2021

One of the Nominees will only be vetted for administrative reasons..Dr Adutwum..If Ghana had 100 people like him, Ghana will be Dubai Straight..Meet him if u hv the time..u wont regret it..And ooh, he has time for everybody.. — Kwame Dwomoh Agyeman (@dwomohkwame1) January 21, 2021

At least, this one gives Greater Hope. Primus inter pares, the First Among Equals. Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education Designate. Indeed, this is National Interest over Political Expediency. Hopefully our politics won’t tie his hands in a substantive role.#citicbs. @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/V2H1cmlkzV — Afanyi Dadzie (@AfanyiDadzie) January 22, 2021

Dr Yaw Adutwum. Education Minister nominate You can’t hide a person with book knowledge, practical experience and common sense — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 21, 2021

I’ll have time for the new Sports minister tomorrow. He is welcome. Adutwum also very welcome. He should not disappoint the thousands who believe in his abilities. Asenso and Jinapor have 2 key portfolios. The old man must have a plan. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) January 21, 2021