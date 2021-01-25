Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has temporarily closed down the school’s Ringway campus after two staff members tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a press statement, the school’s management noted that the closure of the campus will be from January 25, 2021, to January 29, 2021, with work set to resume on February 1, 2021, subject to the fumigation of the school’s two campuses – Ringway and North Dzorwulu campuses.

“The temporary closure is due to two members of staff testing positive for COVID-19. Work will resume on Monday, 1st February 2021, after fumigation of both the Ringway and North Dzorwulu Campuses are complete”.

Meanwhile, the IT Directorate and the academic affairs will work online in other to provide support services to students so academic work will not come to a halt.

“To ensure that academic work does not grind to a halt, the IT Directorate and Academic Affairs are particularly requested to migrate their work schedule online to provide support services to students. The security unit shall continue to operate at full capacity,” the GIJ management added in the statement.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st coronavirus update on Sunday, January 3, 2021, announced that students at all levels will resume school, following consultations with various stakeholders, a decision which propelled GIJ to begin an on-campus educational calendar from January 11, 2021.

However, on Friday, January 22, 2021, management of GIJ announced its decision to migrate to online teaching and learning after two weeks of face-to-face lectures.

An initiative according to the management of the school was to ensure the safety of students.

Read the press release below: