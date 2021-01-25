The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has thrown its weight behind the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga in support of the scrapping of university fees for the 2021/22 academic year.

Mr. Ayariga in a motion had argued that this move is necessary to cushion parents against the impact of COVID-19.

The motion which seeks to get the President to suspend the payment of fees in public tertiary educational institutions for a year due to the impact of COVID-19 was moved on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Mr. Ayariga cited the loss of jobs and economic instability brought on by the pandemic, describing his petition as a “condition of urgent public importance”.

This the GNUTS has endorsed in a press statement issued today, Monday, January 25, 2021.

According to the student body, “it is incontestable fact that coming into being of COVID-19 has negatively affected the Citizenry in all classes in the Country rendering many parents and self-catered for students incapacitated to effectively respond to the statutory financial calls in all academic institutions.”

Meanwhile, they are also added, “We further urge the government to expedite the process of extending free Wi-Fi to all Technical and Vocational schools to enhance virtual teaching and learning.”

Ayariga’s motion to be debated tomorrow

Parliament will debate a motion pushing for the government to absorb fees of students in public tertiary institutions tomorrow.

The NDC Caucus is supporting the motion with arguments that the suspension of the fees is necessary due to the economic hardship imposed on parents by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NPP side on the other hand holds the view that such a measure would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.

Click here to read the full statement from GNUTS

Follow @Khaptain4real

