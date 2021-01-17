Royals in Development International Foundation (RiDIF), a Non-Governmental Organization has donated clothes valued at GHS 11,000 to inmates of the Sunyani Central Prisons.

The items were donated to the male and female inmates at the facility. The donation forms part of the foundation’s social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

RiDIF was founded by Nana Afia Siraa Ababio III, Werempe Hemaa of Berekum Traditional Council Area and also Queen Mother of Kato in the Bono Region.

The items were presented on behalf of the NGO by Nana Penkyeme I, Krontihemaa of the Sampa Traditional Area.

Nana Penkyeme I, noted that RiDIF would continue to support the vulnerable in society. She noted that not all offenders should be sent to prison, some she noted could be handled by traditional leaders that she believes would go a long way to decongest the various prisons across the country.

The Chaplain of the Ghana Prison Service in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, Rev DSP Gideon Ndebugri commended RiDIF for their kind gesture.

Rev. DSP Ndebugri urged the NGO to also consider food items as well when they are planning to bring items to the facility.

He also disclosed that the washrooms at the facility are in a bad state and needs GHS 8,000 for it to be put in good shape and called for support from NGOs and individuals.

The Administrator and the Public Relations Officer of RiDIF, Silas Coffie, who spoke on behalf of the foundation and founder of RIDIF said.

“RiDIF’s core mandate is to use Traditional and Global leaders in building the capacities of women and children in Ghana and beyond through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and also to create awareness of good health care. The management members both local and foreign have embarked on several kind gestures like this, since the inception of the foundation.”

Mr. Coffie also noted that RiDIF is aimed at supporting the needy in the communities and to create public awareness on women and teenagers’ issues, especially the girl child and providing knowledge and skills for employment using formal, informal and non-formal education.

“Though the foundation is facing a number of challenges which include raising funds to support its ongoing projects, it’s committed to supporting the Needy in the society.”

He then called on Traditional Authorities, corporate bodies, Government Agencies, Ministries, various embassies, Religious bodies to help to better the needs of society and humanity.