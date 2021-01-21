The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a notice indicating that the dry harmattan condition in the country is expected to worsen this week.

The agency, in a statement, said the weather condition will be observed from January 20, 2021, and continue into the weekend.

It noted that the situation will be worse in the northern part of the country as compared to the southern part.

“The Harmattan is expected to intensify over the country from January 20, 2021, and continue into the weekend. Dust has been raised from the source region (around Chad) and is expected to be advected into the country to deteriorate surface visibility,” the Ghana Meteorological Agency said in the statement signed by Michael Padi, the head of Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO).

The agency therefore urged the public to be cautious of handling naked fires during the period.

It also said visibility will be poor hence drivers must be cautious when driving.

The Harmattan is a dry, dusty wind that blows from the Sahara desert in late December and sometimes continues until early February.