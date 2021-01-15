The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has stated that he rose to the high office after winning the elections between him and former speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye for the position on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

This comment discredits claims particularly by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu that Bagbin was selected by consensus and not by the election that took place in the Parliamentary Chamber.

Alban Bagbin while delivering a speech at the first sitting of 8th Parliament, said he won the election with 138 votes against, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye’s 136 with one rejected ballot in that election.

His speech was to make the point that the keen nature of the Speaker of Parliament election and the 2020 parliamentary elections means that Ghanaians want Members of Parliament to embrace dialogue, consensus-building and working together for the betterment of the country.

“I fully subscribe to that view. No more, no less. Cooperation, dialogue, accommodation, and consensus-building must guide this Parliament in the conduct of its business. We must work together for the betterment of Ghana and Ghanaians.

“That I believe is the demand of Ghanaians and the loud and clear message of the 2020 general elections. That is the message in the votes of 136 in favor of Rt Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, as to 138 for Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, with one spoilt ballot, which propelled me to this high office of Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana,” he noted.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers of Alban Bagbin during the counting and sorting process on January 7, 2021.

At the time, 136 votes had been counted for Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye with one ballot rejected in the election.

This action stalled the election process in parliament, resulting in a closed-door meeting between the leaders in Parliament with the General Secretaries of the NDC and NPP also present.

At the end of the meeting, it was announced in the Chamber that Alban Bagbin had been duly elected as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament without stating the official results of the polls.

According to the NDC side which nominated him, by the virtue of the fact that all 275 Members of Parliament voted in the election, and it was known that Prof. Oquaye garnered 136 votes and 1 vote was rejected, they could confirm that Mr. Bagbin secured 138 votes.