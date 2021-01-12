The Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has justified violent incidents that characterised the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

Several unfortunate incidents disrupted the inauguration of the House on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Following disagreements over the seating arrangements of MPs in the House, there were scuffles between the legislators and the snatching and kicking of cast ballots by some MPs.

These developments have been condemned by some stakeholders, political party leaders and even reputable members of the House.

The former National Organiser of the NDC, however, took a different position on happenings on that fateful day on the Point of Blank segment of Eyewitness News.

He explained that the NDC MPs had to apply force because they [NPP MPs] wanted “certain lawful processes to be applied.”

“When it gets to a certain level, you must allow the law to work. You do not only get the law working by folding your arms and looking. Seeing what you saw us do should not be described in the negative sense but making sure the right thing is done.”

Despite defending the actions of MPs engaged in the scuffle, Mr. Adams expressed his reservations about the invasion of the military in Parliament.

“When soldiers came in, we made sure that they stepped out, and I went into their midst and made their commander aware that what they were doing was like a coup d’état. I wanted him to know the consequences of what they were doing.”

His stance on the invasion is in tandem with that of the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama who has described it as an abomination.

The former President had said the sight of the incident made Ghana appear like a ‘banana republic’; a politically unstable country governed by an authoritarian regime.