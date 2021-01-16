A policy think-tank, iWatch Africa has launched its 2021 Policy Dialogue Series which seeks to bring diverse experts and stakeholders across the world to find solutions to government expenditure, climate change and digital rights among other thematic areas.

The Policy Dialogue Series which is a year-long event will be held quarterly.

The Director, Policy and News Content/Co-Founder, Gideon Sarpong, says with some past projects on digital rights, it will work closely with journalists and newsroom on gender-sensitive issues and reporting protocols.

The Director, Monitoring and Evaluation/Co-Founder, Moro Seidu said on the issue on government expenditure, it will be training field workers to trace government expenditures with regard to its response to COVID-19.

“We are also aiming at forming partnerships with local and international bodies to bridge the gap in climate change coverage in Ghana,” Project Lead/Co-Founder, Nana Boakye Yiadom added.

About iWatch Africa

iWatch Africa is a non-governmental media and policy organization with a carved a niche in Ghana’s policy and journalism environment by putting out an objective, fact-based and independent assessment on many issues.

iWatch Africa tracks digital rights in Africa, transnational organized crime, human rights abuse and government overall performance in Ghana.