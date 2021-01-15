Some first-year students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have expressed confidence in the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the university.

“We are safe on campus because the COVID-19 protocols are being observed and the veronica buckets are everywhere,” some of the students said.

However, they expressed concern about the practice of social distancing which they want the school’s management to strengthen to ensure their safety.

“Students are putting on their nose masks, but social distancing is not being adhered to and but I hope the management of the school will take in charge of it”, another KNUST student.

COVID-19 sensitization program

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st address to the nation stated that there will be sensitisation campaigns to help educate the populace on all the formalities associated with the opening of schools.

The health sensitisation campaign was scheduled to start from Monday, January 4, 2021.

“The Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service will from Monday, 4th January commence a series of sensitization campaigns to help prepare, inform and educate guardians, students and the public on further modalities associated with the reopening of schools,” the President announced.

Educational institutions are also being disinfected in line with the government’s directive.