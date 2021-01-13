The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says claims that the Leader of the New Patriotic Party Caucus in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu sanctioned his colleague, Carlos Ahenkorah to snatch ballot papers in Parliament are farfetched.

During the election of the Speaker of Parliament on January 7, 2021, Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West marred the process by attempting to snatch uncounted ballot papers but was overpowered by some National Democratic Congress Members of MPs and the Marshalls of Parliament.

Ahenkorah was seen having a discussion with Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu before snatching the ballot papers. The NPP leader in Parliament has thus been accused of having a hand in Ahenkorah’s action.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Face To Face, the Deputy Leader of the NPP Caucus in Parliament said the narrative is a propaganda tool being used by the NDC to sway attention on the ills the party did during the speakership election in the chamber.

“Don’t be swayed by the NDC’s propaganda. They started rioting, they on three occasions obstructed with the process of voting and no one is talking about that. The NDC Members of Parliament assaulted parliamentarians on the side of the NPP and no one is talking about that. The Ashaiman MP assaulted Ursula Owusu, pulled the chair, and she fell.”

Afenyo-Markin further highlighted that he did not have a better view of the alleged sanctioning done by the MP for Suame, but was quick to add that the New Patriotic Party will engage Carlos Ahenkorah and then appropriate measures will be taken.

“From where I stood in Parliament on that day, I could not have seen anything like that. In any event, it would be wrong for anyone to attempt accusing Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of any form of involvement and that is sanctioning anyone’s conduct. He is a member of our party, a member of our caucus, and I am sure leadership will have an engagement with him and when we meet in the chamber, what ought to be said will be said.”

“I am unable to say if he will be punished or not for what he did. It is farfetched for someone to even think Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ordered that to be done.”

Meanwhile, the Tema West MP has apologized for his inactions.

Mr. Ahenkorah in a press statement said he is heartbroken for the turnout of events on the day.

“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country, and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!!”

He further added that “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they [NDC] want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.”