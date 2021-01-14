The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has questioned the basis of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus’ call for a more prominent representation in the leadership of committees in Parliament.

Responding to a question on the matter at a press conference, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said there were standing orders to follow.

“Parliament operates with rules, regulation, conventions and practices so that demand is based on what?”

He noted that the standing orders say “the parties that constitute the majority populate the [leadership of] committees.”

For any changes, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said both sides would have to agree to initiate the process to approve new standing orders.

He also said he was not against such a suggestion.

“I am a firm believer in that fact that going forward, we should have that situation where the Minority caucus will be allowed to chair some of the committees. That is how to really strengthen Parliament.”

But without the new standing orders, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the NDC MPs’ call could not be considered.

“You can’t say let’s operate in a vacuum. That is unknown to the practices and conventions of this House.”

Both sides of Parliament are yet to agree on who will have the majority in Parliament.

But the Leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said his side is open to sitting on the Minority side of the Chamber as long as its numerical strength is respected in the composition of committees and in the determination of leadership.

“The composition should reflect beyond mere numbers and include other factors including leadership of committees,” Mr. Iddrissu said at a press conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The election left the NDC and NPP with 137 seats apiece, with one independent MP who has aligned with the NPP.