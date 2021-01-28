A former aide of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, Kofi Adams says the late leader would have preferred that citizens including leaders embrace the principles of probity and accountability rather than having monuments named after him.

He made the remark in reaction to the announcement by President Akufo-Addo that the Tamale campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) will be renamed after former President Jerry John Rawlings.

President Akufo-Addo while reading his tribute at the state funeral for Jerry John Rawlings said, although Rawlings declined the honour when he was alive, his family has agreed to his [Akufo-Addo’s] proposal for the school to be renamed after him.

But Kofi Adams, who served Rawlings closely for many years told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News that although he believes that Rawlings is deserving of a monument being named after him, the former president would have preferred that people were taught to be accountable and hold the national interest first.

“He [Rawlings] wants to be remembered in the lives of people not through monuments. He would want to see people work with the values and principles he stood for. That is what will make him so happy. I am never opposed to naming things after him especially now that he is gone but personally the issue of naming UDS after him is not a new thing,” he said.

Kofi Adams suggested that Nana Akufo-Addo consider taking up Rawlings’ passion for environmental sustainability by introducing a national tree-planting program on honour of the former president’s memory.

“I wish that the president will also add the other beliefs that President Rawlings stood for, especially his desire for the environment. I think that the president should look at launching a programme where every child is encouraged to plant a tree and nurture that tree. A child like that will not grow to become an adult and be cutting down trees just to do galamsey,” he said.