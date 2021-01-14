The Supreme Court has given the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, the opportunity to amend some errors in his petition challenging the outcome of the 2020 general elections.

His motion in this regard was granted after a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday morning.

Mr. Mahama’s petition had interchanged the Electoral Commission and President Akufo-Addo in one of the reliefs being sought.

The court in granting the motion for amendment said the typographical errors sought to be corrected did not materially affect the substance of the case.

Mr. Mahama has up to 4 pm, today, January 14, 2021, to file his amended application at the court while the plaintiffs have been given up to tomorrow, January 15, 2021, to file their amended response.

The case has further been adjourned to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for pre-trial to commence.

The seven-member panel of Judges hearing the petition includes Chief Justice Anin; Justices Yaw Appau, Marful Sau, Professor Ashie Kotei, Mariama Owusu, Nene Amegatcher and Gertrude Tokonor.

Mr. Mahama and the NDC rejected the 2020 presidential election result describing it as flawed and have refused to recognise Nana Akufo-Addo as President.

Mahama argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the provisional declaration of results by the Electoral Commission.

According to the Electoral Commission, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 percent of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37 percent.

He is now asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

The Supreme Court also granted a motion by Mr. Mahama for a live telecast of his election petition.

The last election petition filed by Nana Akufo-Addo in 2012 was also telecast live for its eight-month duration.