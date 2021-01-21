Rapper Sarkodie’s wife Tracy Owusu Addo and the wife of footballer Sule Muntari, Menaye Donkor, have partnered for a number of human interest initiatives this year.

Under the auspices of their respective companies, BRAVE and Sincerëly Ghana Limited, Tracy Owusu Addo and Menaye are convinced their combined strength will endear to the project a unique opportunity to achieve the desired results.

The ‘End Period Poverty’ project seeks to provide free sanitary pads as well as promote menstrual hygiene among young girls in Ghana especially those from underprivileged communities which are to be the core objective of both parties.

To end this, Sincerely Ghana Limited under the auspices of Menaye Donkor Muntari has already provided 1,000 sanitary pads for the commencement of the project with more to come later through the ‘adopt a sister’ campaign where proceeds from Sincerely Ghana Limited will cater for the menstrual needs of the underprivileged in society.

The overall objective of the ending period poverty initiative officials say is aimed at bringing to the fore the challenge most young girls face in dealing with the dynamics of their menstrual cycles.

Hailed as brilliant, it addresses the 2030 Agenda for UNDP SDGs Goal 6 and runs parallel to Scotland and New Zealand, who are the first two countries ensuring fighting period poverty head-on.

Both organizations are convinced the initiatives will encourage young Ghanaian women to aspire, empower and help grow one another and also learn skills that will go a long way to boost their careers.

Founded by Tracy Owusu Addo, BRAVE seeks to be a hub for young Ghanaian women within the 17-25 demographic and in Senior High School and University.

BRAVE is all about offering an opportunity that enables them to set higher standards for themselves, with a strong belief in fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams and career aspirations.

Other BRAVE programs lined up for the year include Masterclass, the launch of a monthly magazine, Campus tours, and an annual Summit.

Sincerely aims to provide quality menstrual hygiene products at affordable prices, together with sincere menstrual health and hygiene education for all, to become a voice of authority on the continent, and ultimately in the world, on the subject of Menstruation.

To give women an ear and a voice to own what makes them women. By our combined sustainable CSR efforts and multi-platform educational marketing, we envision a knowledgeable, empowered generation of women who can raise their daughters with better knowledge and confidence.