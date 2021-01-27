Those who thought Ghanaian socialite, Mona 4 Real was making a cameo appearance in the music industry with the release of her first-ever song may be disappointed because she has released another song.

The new song, titled ‘Fine Girl’ was produced by Kuami Eugene and Popping Beats.

The video was Directed by Rex, the same person who worked the ‘Badder Than’ visuals.

She was born Mona Faiz Montage in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Her mother is a Ghanaian and her father is Lebanese. She had her elementary education in Tamale and relocated to Accra for her high school education. She attended Labone Senior Secondary School where she studied General Arts.

After Labone, Mona enrolled in the Art Institute of New York in the United States of America for her college education where she studied fashion and design.