President Akufo-Addo has nominated the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Yussif as the new Sports Minister replacing Isaac Asiamah.

The presidency released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021, and has submitted it to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The Yagaba-Kubori MP currently serves as the Executive Director for the National Service Scheme, an organization he has been heading since 2017.

Ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls, President Akufo-Addo promised a number of things, some of which includes Zongo Youth Football Talent Hunt (ZYFTAH) programme and rehabilitate all other national sports stadia.

Below is what the NPP promised:

In the next four years, the Government will create opportunities for many more citizens to participate

in sports for recreation and laurels, to enhance the image of Ghana at international sports, and

as a viable commercial and job creation opportunity for Ghanaians, especially the youth. In this

direction, we will: