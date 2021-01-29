The Northern Regional Police Command has deployed officers to guard the staff of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Tamale after a group of young men believed to be members of Kandahar boys stormed the Authority’s premises and demanded that their boss exits his office.

The officials who would not speak on record told Citi News that the men violently stormed the premises and asked other key officers of the DVLA to immediately vacate their offices.

Speaking to the issue, the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Isaac Bonga said his outfit deployed officers to give protection to the staff shortly after receiving the complaint from the Regional Director of the DVLA.

The commander said the police will not tolerate such impunity and will launch an investigation into the matter.

He said the police are ready to bring such issues to an end.

“This morning, we were in the office when the Director of DVLA in the Northern Region sent a complaint that some youth have entered their offices asking them to go out, and that they won’t allow them to work without giving them any reason. But we didn’t come and meet the boys. So I am here with my men to protect them, and we have asked them to come back into their offices and work,” he said.

“We are going to conduct investigations into the matter and get some of them arrested to assist us with investigations, but for now, our interest is to provide them with security to do their work and that is what we have done. We want to nip that impunity in the bud and make sure that it is put in the past. We are not going to tolerate this kind of impunity, and he [DVLA Director] mentioned that they are called Kandahar boys which is an allegation we will investigate,” he added.

Attempts to get comments from the group by Citi News has been unsuccessful.