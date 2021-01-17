President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will tonight [Sunday, January 17, 2020] address the nation on steps his administration is taking to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

This will be the 22nd time the President will be providing updates on the government’s enhanced responsive measures against the outbreak.

The televised address is scheduled for 8:00 pm on major media platforms across the country.

In his last update, the President announced the reopening of schools at all levels after almost a year of closure.

The address also comes at a time when grave concerns have been raised about the surge in the number of infections which has been attributed to the laxity in the adherence to safety measures among the public.

It is expected that Nana Addo will touch heavily on the overall containment of the virus, plans for the resumption of schools amidst the increasing cases, testing, and contact tracing, and give further details of the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the country.

As of today, the country’s active case count is 1,404.

The country’s death toll stands at 341.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with cumulative high numbers of COVID-19 related cases; 31,953 and 11,285 respectively.

40 persons are in severe conditions with four persons in a critical state.

For active cases, the Greater Accra tops with 714 while the International travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) follow with 417.

Ghana has had a total of 56,981 cases and 55,236 discharges.