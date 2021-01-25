The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a symposium to celebrate the life of its founder, late former president Jerry John Rawlings at 7 pm, Monday, January 25, 2021.

According to the party, the event at the Karma conference centre forms part of a series of activities planned to commemorate the legacy of the former president.

In a statement, the party said the event will have senior members share their experiences with Jerry John Rawlings.

The main speakers for the symposium will be Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, a member of the NDC Council of Elders and Mrs Aanaa Enin, a former ambassador and a former Minister of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

Other speakers will include Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC; Haruna Iddrisu, Leader of NDC Minority group in Parliament; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary and Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.

The closing remarks are expected to be delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The party noted that the programme will be streamed live on all national networks.

Mr. Rawlings’ funeral will be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.