The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has described as shameful, incidents that occurred in the build-up to the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said these incidents could have been avoided if Members of Parliament from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) sides were more patient and had engaged with each other.

“I think it is a big disgrace to the institution of Parliament and also to us as a country. If you look within the sub-region, Ghana has always distinguished itself as a shining example of democracy and the fulcrum of our democracy is our Parliament. We could have avoided the situation.”

He pointed out that both the NDC and NPP caucuses in Parliament should be held responsible for developments in the House.

“I will not agree with my colleague Muntaka that everything should be put at the doorstep of the Majority. If there should be any blame on leadership I think the two of them will have to carry that cross,” he argued.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh on The Point of View on Citi TV also condemned the snatching of ballot papers by Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah saying his actions were unjustifiable.

“The aspect where my colleague took the ballot box; the reason he ascribes was that he was defending the constitution. He has the right, but his right has limits. I also complained several times but under no circumstance did I go near a ballot box so that was wrong.”

Several unexpected incidents led to chaotic scenes in Parliament during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

These include the confrontation between the two caucuses over sitting position, the NDC MPs’ challenge of the manner in which the secret voting process for the Speaker of Parliament election was being done, the invasion of the parliamentary chamber by armed soldiers as well as the snatching of ballot papers by Mr. Ahenkorah.

Many have since called for a thorough parliamentary probe of incidents that occurred on the night.