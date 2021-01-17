Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye is assuring parents of the safety of their wards as schools reopen soon.

Schools in the country were closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

But after nine months of closure due to COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo in his 21st address announced the opening of schools for basic schools on 15th January.

Some parents have however expressed anxiety over the possible spread of the virus in the school as Ghana’s cases increase.

But in an interview with Citi News, Dr. Okoe Boye says there is no cause for alarm.

“Even as, we reopen schools, what we want to do, is to put in risk reduction measures. That is not to say there are zero risks. There is even some level of risk at the workplace, but parents go to work, market, and anywhere they go, there is a form of risk, but whey do they step out? Because they believe they wash their hands and wear their mask. I think it is important that we are not doing this recklessly.

“That is why the government has put in place a mechanism to ensure that all schools are fumigated, disinfected and make sure that students go to school with the government giving them a mask. We are also making sure that the veronica bucket is filled with soap and all that. These are the things you do to ensure that there is no outbreak”, he assured.

Guidelines for resumption

Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected.

Schools and institutions, with their own hospitals and clinics, are to be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment and have isolation centres to deal with any positive cases.

All other school and institutions, without their own clinics and hospitals, have been mapped to health facilities.

There will be, for now, no mass gatherings and no sporting activities. However, religious activities for students at school, under the new protocols, will be permitted.

Social distancing and the wearing of face masks must become the norm in our schools.

The requisite provisions have been made to ensure that students at all levels of the education ladder receive the minimum number of contact hours upon their return to school.