The Wisconsin International University College has debunked reports of ‘looming outbreak’ of COVID-19 cases on its Kumasi and Accra campuses.

“There has been no reported case of COVID-19 at any of the Wisconsin International University College campuses in either Accra or Kumasi since the outbreak of the disease early last year”, its management stated in a press release.

The statement signed by its Registrar assured, “members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to curtail any possible outbreak of the disease on our campuses.”

He indicated that the university employs “handwashing, sanitiser use, face mask, and COVID-19 monitoring team and ambassadors” in its fight against COVID-19.

NO REPORTED CASE OF COVID-19 AT WISCONSIN INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Contrary to news making rounds of a “looming outbreak” of COVID-19 at Wisconsin International University College, Management of the University wishes to bring to the attention of all that there has been no reported case of COVID-19 at any of the Wisconsin International University College campuses in either Accra or Kumasi since the outbreak of the disease early last year.

This has been as a result of the University’s strict adherence to the all laid down safety precautions and

protocols as outlined by the Ghana Health Service and World Health Organization. Management wishes to assure members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to curtail any possible outbreak of the disease on our campuses:

HANDWASHING, SANITIZER USE

As part of the measures to ensure strict adherence to all safety protocols, the university ensured that handwashing facilities including Veronica buckets have been placed at vantage points on our campuses.

Sanitizers, soap, tissue and other detergents have not been in short supply as authorities want to ensure that both staff and students regularly wash and sanitize their hands.

FACE MASK

The university as part of the measures in ensuring the wearing of face mask has distributed face masks to all staff members and requested unit heads to ensure all staff members wear them at all times.

COVID-19 MONITORING TEAM & AMBASSADORS

As part of steps to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19, Management of the university has also set up a COVID-19 Monitoring Team and Ambassadors made up of both staff and students at all units/levels to offer rapid response to COVID-19 issues while ensuring strict adherence to all safety protocols at all times at the various levels/units.

Meanwhile, Management of the university is investigating the source of a false DAILY POST newspaper report of a “looming outbreak” which it describes as mischievous and misleading and will update the public in due course.

19TH JANUARY 2021