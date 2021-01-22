The Ghana Education Service (GES) is asking school heads and parents to exercise restraint as it ensures that every school across the country receives Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

According to the GES, the distribution of personal protective kits are still ongoing and every school will be covered in the exercise.

This follows concerns raised by some stakeholders within the educational sector that some schools haven’t received PPEs days after reopening despite a pledge by the government to do so as a form of support to the schools to be compliant with COVID-18 prevention protocols.

The Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo in a Citi News interview said her outfit is not relenting on its effort to get PPEs to all schools across the country.

“The distribution of the PPE is ongoing and as of now some schools have not had some, but I will urge them to calm down. No school will be left out. Once we’ve started distribution, and they are aware that public schools are getting the PPEs, they will also get theirs. They should wait patiently while the delivery gets to their end,” she said.

An educationist, Ekow Djan had earlier criticized the government over the delay in the distribution to some educational institutions.

Mr. Djan said the schools remain high-risk areas for the spread of COVID-19 hence the government must attach urgency to the distribution exercise.

“Government must be up and doing. We’re obviously not in normal times, as such, we should not entertain the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ministry of Education’s normal ways of handling affairs in our schools i.e. not paying critical attention to situations like this, Parents and Teachers Association not showing up to assist government in times like this,” he said in a statement.

He added “Our pupils and teachers are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus now. Let’s do everything humanly possible to ensure that our schools are safe for teaching and learning. If we can not ensure a safe environment, then I recommend we close down schools, go back, prepare and come back later”.