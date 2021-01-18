Nominations are still ongoing for the maiden edition of Citi TV’s Entertainment Achievement Awards.

The awards scheme seeks to recognise and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The scheme has categories for areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

To get nominated for the awards, visit the Entertainment Achievement Awards website on entertainmentachievementawards.com, click on the ‘Nominate’ category, fill the form and submit.

The nominations will be critically reviewed by the Academy which is made up of experienced professionals from various fields of the arts and entertainment industry.

The nominations which will be for creative works produced in 2020 will close on January 20, 2021.

The main award ceremony will be held on February 20, 2021.

Entertainment Achievement Awards is a Citi TV event.