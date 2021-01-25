The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the postings of 10,964 newly-trained nurses to undertake their mandatory national service.

This was contained in a press statement issued today, January 25, 2021.

The Scheme urged prospective service personnel to log onto www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to the various NSS registration centres across the country to initiate and complete their post-deployment registration process.

The registration and validation processes for posting commence on Monday, January 25, 2021, according to the statement signed by the Deputy Executive Director of NSS, Gifty Oware-Aboagye.

The statement added, “It is important to note that the 2021/2022 service year for the newly-trained nurses commences on Monday, February 1, 2021″.

It also urged all the newly trained nurses to accept their postings and consider it as their contribution to the development of the nation.

“Management is by this statement urging all newly-trained nurses to accept their postings and consider it as part of their contribution towards national development.”

Below is the statement from NSS